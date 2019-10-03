Excuse Me—Kylie Jenner Just Tweeted About Her Breakup With Travis Scott & Reuniting With Tyga

Well, that spiraled quickly. Kylie Jenner’s tweet about Travis Scott breakup and Tyga dating rumors has us awkwardly over here nodding our heads. If you didn’t know, the 22-year old makeup mogul and her now rapper ex-boyfriend, shocked us all earlier this week. After two years together and a baby daughter, Stormi–Kylie and Travis decided they needed to go their separate ways–at least for now.

Since Kylie and Travis were just yachting around Italy for her birthday in August and celebrating the release of Travis’ Netflix documentary just a month ago–most of us are still shooketh. It turns out, though they seemed the picture of romantic bliss in public, the couple was constantly fighting at home. While Kylie wanted to have another baby, she didn’t quite trust Travis, especially since his constant touring kept him away from home often. Thankfully, though we’re still stunned their split seems amicable.

However, things took another turn when Kylie and her friends were spotted hanging out at Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga’s studio at 2 AM earlier this week. Honestly, we can’t even. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is not about to sit back and let us speculate about her life. Kylie just hopped on Twitter to clear the air about her breakup and her hangout with Tyga.

First, she told us all that there was no such reunion with Tyga, she tweeted, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she wrote. “There was no ‘2 a.m. date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Then she kept it cute about where she and Travis stand now that they are just co-parents. She explained, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Yikes, that whole friendship thing does not seem promising, but we’re glad Kylie is out here speaking up for herself. (we’re also glad that no such Tyga reunion occurred.)

Let’s see how this all unfolds.