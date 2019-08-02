Kylie Jenner’s Money-Themed Birthday Makeup Collection Is Under Fire

Money makes the world go around…but that doesn’t mean people want to be reminded of how much money you have. Kylie Jenner’s money birthday makeup collection is getting trolled. The decision to celebrate her birthday with a money-themed makeup line definitely feels a bit odd. And many so-called “fans” are calling her “tone deaf” because of it. Jenner revealed that she’s giving away earnings from this line to charity, a wonderful initiative. However that hasn’t proved to quiet or appease people who have an issue with the image of, and message from, this new collection.

Comments like “Does Kylie Jenner think it’s cute making her collection money themed? Flaunting her billionaire status bitch redistribute your wealth before we rob you” have been circling. Eek. Another tweeted, “@KylieJenner really made a money themed makeup collection with $100 notes with her face on it, and a shadow called ‘Money ain’t everything’ ”

Some have also been quick to point out the irony of loving her new line but not being able to afford it. One person tweeted, “Looks like @KylieJenner is ready to make everyone feel poor and show off what it’s like being born into money again.” Safe to say we feel sufficiently uncomfortable. Take a look at some of the other thoughts circulating Twitter.

Oof. We feel for you Kylie, it’s gotta be tough to be under fire for a line that hasn’t even been released yet. The new collection comes out on August 10, and the beauty mogul is already hitting her Instagram and stories with promotional content. Despite some negative feedback, we’re guessing she’ll do just fine.