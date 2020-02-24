Um, Kylie Jenner Is Cool With Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Getting Back Together

Family does always seem to come first, doesn’t it? In an effort to support her big sister Khloé Kardashian, it seems that Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson are friends after Jordyn Woods—a.k.a. Ky’s former best friend—was involved in an alleged cheating scandal with Khloé’s baby daddy. While it’s been over a year since #TristanGate occurred, the youngest Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, still isn’t friends with Jordyn, also 22. Yet she’s coming around when it comes to Tristan. Apparently, the “Kyle Skin” mogul “will support” her sister Khloé if she wants to get back together with her cheating ex.

That’s all a lot, considering that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan famously ousted Jordyn over this scandal, and it wasn’t just Khloé—Kylie and Kim led the charge in punishing the model. To this day, Kylie wants little to do with her ex-bestie, even though Jordyn did the most to prove her innocence—this woman literally sat for and passed a lie detector test, y’all. Of course, cheating baby daddies seem to get the benefit of the doubt.

Tristan, 28, has been reaching out to Koko for months following their 2019 split. He’s been flirty all over Instagram, and is apparently doing his best to co-parent his daughter with Khloé, True Thompson. Clearly, he’s slowly falling back into the KarJenner family’s good graces: He hung out with Kim in New York City in recent months, and even reunited with Khloé at the Kardashian holiday party. Now, even little sis Kylie is down to see them back together.

“Kylie just wants Khloe to find happiness and love and if that means Tristan, she will support her…” says a source with HollywoodLife. “If Tristan makes Khloe happy, she’s for it.” Oop.

In general, though, Kylie “has moved on as much as she will from the whole Tristan and Jordyn incident last year and she sees how Khloe has, as well,” says the source. Her primary concern now is to be there for her sister.

“She knows as a mother herself [to two-year-old Stormi Webster] what it means when there’s a child in the picture,” the source adds. “And she’ll always remember that True and her feelings come first.” Kylie, who has sparked rumors about getting back together with her own ex, Travis Scott, is definitely one to relate.