UM—Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Were Spotted Boarding A Plane With A Wedding Dress

Kylie Jenner’s birthday week has commenced. On Monday, she shared that her boyfriend, Travis Scott, had filled her entire home with red roses. Casual. Now—there are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott wedding dress photos as they boarded their plane. What what?? Could this mean Scott has already proposed? Is the couple tying the knot this week? In his note to Jenner on Monday, Scott did hint that the enormous amount of red roses was “just the beginning”—that’s a pretty tall order!

Scott and Jenner boarded a private jet to Italy to celebrate the beauty mogul’s 22 birthday. The birthday girl rented a yacht for 1.2 million per week to sail around the Mediterranean. Also boarding the flight were some of Jenner’s family and friends. Her daughter, Stormi, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie will be joining in on the birthday fun. But the most important travel buddies? Those garment bags that seem to be holding a white gown and what appears to be a suit.

Check out the photos here.

Unfortunately, it sounds like a wedding is not on the itinerary for this vacation. Sources told TMZ and Entertainment Tonight that the pair are not getting hitched while abroad.

“She’s headed to Italy for her birthday,” a source told ET. “She’s definitely not getting married on this trip.” Alright—fair. So perhaps the reality star just wants to rock a chic, all-white look for her Italian photoshoot. We can get behind that. Fortunately, a source at TMZ said that marriage for Jenner and Scott is “certainly in the cards…just not on this trip.”

Well, only time will tell! Jenner and Scott do have a history of making huge life decisions and then surprising fans later. So we’re not entirely ruling it out. That said, we doubt Jenner would want her birthday upstaged by a wedding—would you?

What we do know—if Scott is planning to step up his game from the roses, it’s going to be a ~fabulous~ week.