Kylie Jenner Makes Her Relationship With Travis Scott Permanent & It’s Not What You Think

Kylie Jenner’s “hubby” turned 28 last week and the reality star went *all out* for his birthday celebrations. While the couple has yet to get engaged (as far as we know), they did just make their relationship official. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got matching tattoos over the weekend. As if the huge billboard and the Avengers-themed birthday party weren’t enough, Jenner took it upon herself to make her love and bond with Scott permanent.

Tattoo artist JonBoy shared a video on his Instagram of Jenner giving Scott the tattoo. She is literally sitting there tattooing her boyfriend’s arm. That is a lot of trust he has in his “wifey,” just sayin’. We’re not sure we’d let anyone near us with a needle and ink who wasn’t super qualified. But hey—that’s love! She definitely seemed committed but a bit nervous. Jenner can be heard yelping and jumping back as she holds the needle to Scott’s arm. Ah!

No one knows what the tattoo is yet, but JonBoy’s caption on the photo was, “T.S. ❤️K.J,” so maybe that’s a sign? It’s possible she was tattooing their initials onto his arm. Apparently, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has some matching ink as well. Regardless, this couple has a lot of faith in one another. Just last week, Jenner shared a sweet birthday message for Scott, saying how much she has enjoyed watching him grow.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul wrote, “watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s fuck around and have another baby. 🤪”

Baby number two for Scott and Jenner? OK—bring it on. For now, though, a tattoo will do.

We can’t wait to see what message Jenner left on Scott’s arm! They definitely seemed to enjoy their weekend adventure.

Scott and Jenner have now been together for two years. They met at the Coachella Festival back in 2017. We’re looking forward to seeing the hot couple hit the carpet at the Met Gala in NYC tonight. They crushed it last year.