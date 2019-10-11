Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Might Be On The Mend

Kk so we have a lot to catch up on. The makeup mogul and rapper announced a breakup a couple weeks ago. Stormi’s mom hung out with her ex Tyga a lot—cool cool. But now sources say Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are talking getting together. The separation was always discussed as temporary. But once Jenner and Tyga were suddenly spotted together the whole internet went wild and was like, “Wait, what?” We’re sure great memes will still come out of this news, but it does appear like the parents are going to try to make it work.

There were rumors of cheating, and many pointed to that as the reason for the split. But the reality star and rapper swiftly shut those whispers down. Their break was reported because of constant fighting. Yikes. It sounds like a break was definitely necessary. But the family of three might be officially reunited soon.

According to sources at E! News, conversations are happening. One source explained that Jenner and Scott are technically still “separated,” but that they’re having “conversations about getting back together” because they miss each other and want to try to make things work. Well, that definitely sounds positive! The source continued adding, “They both know it’s inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues. They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another.”

Jenner and Scott haven’t had a full break from one another because of their daughter, Stormi. They said from the beginning that they didn’t want anything between them to affect their sweet baby, so Scott has continued to visit. They also both shut down cheating rumors swiftly and wholeheartedly. Scott shared an Instagram story saying, “[It’s] really affecting when u see false things said about you,” Travis said. “Once again, these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

So we guess only time will tell. Unfortunately, it seems like the couple didn’t fully define the terms of their separation because Jenner was spotted out with her ex, Tyga, like A LOT. Here’s hoping they don’t get into the territory of Rachel and Ross.

Also—Tyga will probably be sorely disappointed. Or at least the version of him people have created on the internet. The memes about him being ready to jump back in the second Jenner was single were honestly gold. Here’s a smattering of samples.