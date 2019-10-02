Kylie Jenner Wanted Another Baby But Travis Scott Had Other Plans

Yikes! This is a pretty massive thing to not be able to agree on. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second baby breakup reason makes a lot of sense. After all, expanding a family isn’t exactly something you can compromise on. We are still sort of stunned that the makeup mogul and the rapper have called it quits after two years together. However, considering the pressure on their relationship, the stress of their perspective careers and co-parenting–we’d guess we shouldn’t be caught off guard.

According to People, one of the main reasons the couple has decided to go their separate ways is because they could not stop fighting. “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” an insider explained. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.” Though the AstroWorld rapper adores Kylie and their baby daughter, Stormi it looks like his focus is on his career.

There was also a major tiff between the pair last spring when Kylie saw something in Travis’ phone that made her question his faithfulness. “She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the source revealed. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

It looks like Kylie really admires one of her sister’s relationships and she wants that type of devotion. “Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants what she has with Kanye [West],” the source said.

At one point marriage seemed to be on the table for the duo and though Travis was apparently all in–Kylie wasn’t quite convinced. For now, the duo is just working to co-parent. “Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi,” an insider told E!. “She would never take that away from him.”

Hopefully, these two can figure it out.