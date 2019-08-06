Travis Scott’s Pre-Birthday Gift To Kylie Jenner Was Incredibly Romantic

Roses are red, Travis is cute. We don’t think Kylie will give him the boot. Poetry! Inspired by Travis Scott’s birthday gift for Kylie Jenner—red roses. FYI Jenner is still only 21 years old, but she is five days away from turning 22. And naturally, the week of gift-giving (normal in the Kardashian/Jenner clan) has commenced. And Scott went with a huge gesture for his first surprise. The rapper filled Jenner’s mansion with red roses, and wow! “Happy Birthday! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!” Scott wrote in the card that came along with all the flowers. Casual. If this is him “just getting started” we are truly in for a great week. (Kylie more-so obvi, but like—at least we can live vicariously through her tweets and Instagrams of all the wonderful surprises and gifts, right?).

Jenner shared the exciting news on her Instagram yesterday, writing, “Jenner wrote on Instagram: “My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭” It is a lot…and will require a lot of cleanup.” While the roses are truly incredible, even more incredible is the couple’s little daughter, Stormi, playing in the back of the videos. Friends and fans have been quick to point out that Stormi totally still the show and is “living her best life” as she plays with what she probably thinks is a gift for her.

She shared some more reactions on her Insta story and, of course, the internet has some opinions:

But many people think the gesture is sweet, and some are hoping they can find that same kinda love!

Scott has started at 10 out 10 with his apparent first gift, so we’re not entirely sure where he plans to go from here. But! Us Weekly and People Magazine both reported that Scott has become increasingly more interested in taking the next step with his girlfriend. A proposal may be on the table, people! “Marriage isn’t important to Kylie but it’s increasingly important to Travis,” a source told Us Weekly in mid-July. “Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot.”

So could the ultimate birthday gift be a promise to a life-long commitment? We’re not saying definitely, but were definitely saying maybe.