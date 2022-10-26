Kylie Just Subtly Responded to Rumors Travis Cheated on Her by Shading the Other Woman

Is it obvious? Kylie Jenner might have addressed Travis Scott and Rojean Kar’s cheating rumors. The makeup mogul posted an Instagram post that some fans deciphered that it was towards the other model.

In an Instagram post on October 25, 2022, she’s wearing what might be Travis’ underwear. One fan commented, “This shade is just getting messy. She now wearing his boxers to annoy the other girl? 😂” Though, other fans poked fun at the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her attire. “Looks like the post partum mesh panties 😂😂,” another person commented.

Rumors of the AstroWorld artist cheating started to circulate when Rojean Kar claimed that she met Travis on his music video set and revealed messages between the two on her Instagram. She also claimed that the AstroWorld artist “cheats on that bitch every single f–king night,” and that they spent Valentine’s Day together which was two weeks after their second child’s birth. After she posted the stories, the model changed her Instagram bio to “not a fit tea pusher. 🦠👩🏻‍🎓👩🏻‍⚕️” which is a direct jab at Kylie who is an avid ambassador for the brand.

Travis publicly denied the rumors on his Instagram stories on October 22, 2022. He posted the caption with a black background, “It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.” He also addressed where he was during Valentine’s Day by posting a screenshot of toys, that may belong to his and Kylie’s daughter Stormi. He captioned the post, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me 🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄.”

This isn’t Travis’ first rodeo with cheating rumors, and it’s also not the first time he’s been linked with Rojean Kar. In March 2019, TMZ reported that Kylie accused Travis of cheating on her, which led him to postpone his Astroworld Tour concert in Buffalo, New York, to stay in Los Angeles to be with Kylie. In October 2019, Rojean reportedly shared a comment on her Instagram stories, denying all of the reports of cheating. She has since made her account private, but E! News (and Twitter) kept track of her comments. She wrote, “None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

