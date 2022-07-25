Kylie Just Hinted She’s Pregnant Again 5 Months After Her Son’s Birth—Here’s if She’s Expecting Baby #3

After leaving a cryptic comment on his Instagram, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not escaping the pregnancy rumors. The Kylie Cosmetics founder left a bunch of pregnant emojis on her boyfriend’s latest Instagram post.

The Astroworld rapper posted a picture of himself in New York City on his Instagram on July 24, 2022. His girlfriend Kylie commented on the photo, “😛🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻” Immediately, fans speculated that The Kardashians star is pregnant with her third baby. One fan replied, “wow are you really pregnant again?? U were truly born to be a mother” Kylie just recently gave birth to a son, in February 2022. Though initially named Wolf, the star-studded couple retracted it because they “didn’t feel like it was him.” Kylie, herself, has not confirmed whether or not she is pregnant, but her emojis may be just common lingo for Gen Zers whenever they find someone attractive.

The pregnancy rumors come directly after fans also speculated that Travis and Kylie were engaged, or already married. The engagement rumors circulated on July 20, 2022, when Kylie, her friends and her sisters were out for dinner. Kylie wore an all-white outfit while her crew was wearing all black. Many fans speculated this outing to be a bridal shower due to the color coordination. A wedding registry later went viral under the name of “Cactus Jack,” which is the name of Travis Scott’s label, and “Mother Goose” with a wedding date of Dec. 10, 2022. The registry included a Daum Crystal Jardin du Cactus sculpture that reportedly cost $36,000. However, according to a source to Page Six, the couple is not going to get married any time soon. The source also clarified that the dinner was not a bridal shower.

Kylie is making the rounds on all her social media because she also recently slammed an Instacart driver who claimed to deliver all of her groceries to her door. Kylie responded directly to the TikTok of the Instacart driver in a thread of comments that are now deleted, “no one comes through the gate!” she wrote. “the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” she added a second comment, “i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??” She subsequently made a TikTok video of her making sandwiches that featured the pepperoni that Pablo showed off on his own TikTok. She commented on her video, “if you don’t know what i’m talking about, just carry on.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

