Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Were Legit All Over Each Other At His Netflix Movie Premiere

These two might be back from Italy–but the bacation is apparently 24/7. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s PDA photos from the Look Mom I Can Fly premiere prove that after all of this time, the chemistry between the rapper and the makeup mogul hasn’t died down one bit. The pair walked the red carpet, held hands, hugged, kissed and there was even a moment when Travis grabbed Kylie’s butt.

The lovefest didn’t stop when the couple brought out their mini. 1-year-old Stormi Webster looked like absolute perfection wearing a cute two-piece set with some crisp white sneakers. Her hair was in pigtails and she looked absolutely delighted to be joining her parents on the red carpet for her daddy’s big day. Clearly–unlike her time at the aquarium, this was an event to be excited for.

The Astroworld rapper’s Netflix film, Look Mom I Can Fly documents his childhood, his journey to fatherhood and of course the release of his massive Astroworld album. According to the trailer, it includes home video from Trav’s Houston upbringing to Stormi’s birth. It’s officially on Netflix now.

But back to Trav and Kylie. The couple has been actively talking about trying for another baby–and though marriage is on the agenda–there’s no set date or time yet. “[Kylie is] very happy with her life,” a source told People. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the rapper first began dating during Coachella 2017. “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling,” Scott told Rolling Stone in Dec. 2018. “Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”