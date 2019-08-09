Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Were Giving Hella PDA During A Romantic Evening In Italy

It’s not even her birthday yet, but this makeup mogul is already in full celebration mode. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s PDA Italy dinner photos will make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. If you didn’t know–Kylie and her rapper bae are currently in the Mediterranean sailing around to celebrate Kylie’s 22nd birthday.

Though they are staying on a massive luxurious $250 million mega-yacht called “Traqulitiy”–the pair along with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been docking at various ports in Italy for some shopping, walking, dining and exploring. Though Kylie and Travis had their precious baby Stormi with them earlier in the day–it looks like the 1-year-old stayed back on the boat while her parents had a romantic dinner out in Capri.

The lovey-dovey couple hit up Ristorante da Paolino which features a stunning outdoor gallery. They stayed cuddled up the entire evening. The paparazzi even caught them locking lips as they exited the restaurant. For her pre-birthday dinner with her bae–the Kylie Skin mogul wore a stunning Versace two-piece that featured a bralette and a long flowy skirt. She accessorized her vacation fit with a bag and watch. The Astroworld rapper chose to keep it casual with jeans and a white T. (LOL Men.)

It looks like Travis was right when he promised Kylie he was just getting started with the birthday surprises. Before they left on their vacation –he had her home covered in rose petals as a way to kick off her birthday festivities.

We are legit pressed to see what these two get into for Kylie’s birthday tomorrow–Aug. 10.