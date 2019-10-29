It Looks Like Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Definitely Not Getting Back Together

We thought these two were figuring things out, but each day this break looks more and more like a breakup. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not getting back together and it looks like that might be for the best. To begin with, when the news broke that the pair were splitting after two years together and a baby daughter, Stormi –most fans didn’t believe it.

There were even some rumors that the pair were using the split as a ploy to promote the rapper’s new music. However, we soon discovered that though there were no outward issues —Kylie and Travis were having a ton of problems behind the scenes. The makeup mogul is more family-oriented and wanted to expand their family, Meanwhile, Travis is at the top of his career and he wanted to continue touring, hanging out and living his life. The pair are both super young, so we get it.

Still, rumors swirled that though the pair were splitting for now –they were working to get back together. Now, it looks like there is no hope of the pair reconnecting anytime soon. An insider told US Weekly, “Kylie and Travis are still not back together. It doesn’t look like they will immediately reconcile anymore. They have different objectives and two different lives.”

However, that doesn’t mean that there is any bad blood between the co-parents –they simply want different things right now. In fact, while they’ve been living their lives individually, they’ve also remained good friends for Stormi’s sake.

Another source added, “They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”

We’re just glad everyone is living their best life –especially Stormi.