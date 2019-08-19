Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Want To Have Another Baby Before Getting Married—Here’s The Tea

Just when we were ready to begin looking out for wedding photos, the tides have turned. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s new baby before marriage pact kind of makes sense. Last week–Kylie Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday with a luxe yacht vacation around Italy. However, the internet was set ablaze when the makeup mogul and her boo were spotted boarding their jet with a gorgeous fluffy white dress in tow.

It turns out–the lush feathery dress was just one of Kylie’s birthday fits. Now, a source close to their pair has told Hollywood Life that marriage isn’t even on the radar right now. “Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still have no plans to get married,” they explained. In fact, the yacht extravaganza was super last minute which is why Kylie’s sisters were unable to join the festivities. The source explained,

They planned this trip sort of last-minute as Kylie originally wanted to do a big birthday bash in LA with friends and family, but changed her mind because she wanted to do everything with Stormi. [Kylie and Travis] both made it a point, of course, to be together to celebrate Kylie’s birthday. She’s really enjoying this trip with her family and not thinking about a wedding. She knows she’s so young and still would like to have another baby and doesn’t need to be married to do that. The baby will still absolutely come first.

No matter what you may think of the KarJenner’s Kylie is a great mom and we can see why she’d want to focus on babies instead of the legalities of marriage, money and everything else. We’ve reported previously, that Kylie and Travis can’t seem to agree on the marriage thing. The Astroworld rapper seems super keen to move forward, but Kylie isn’t in a rush. She’s mostly focused on her baby girl.

The insider revealed,