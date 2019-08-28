Kylie Jenner Looks Positively Bridal In This White Dress—Is She Trying to Tell Us Something?!

Scroll To See More Images

For the past several months, there have been rumors flying around about a potential marriage (or upcoming marriage) for Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend/baby daddy Travis Scott. Nothing has been officially proven, although most fans are convinced the couple hasn’t tied the knot quite yet. However, on Tuesday night at Travis Scott’s movie premiere, Kylie Jenner wore a sexy white dress, and it has me searching for a secret wedding ring. Of course, Jenner’s white dress is not a traditional-looking wedding dress, but it does give off total bride vibes—leaving me to think she’s trying to tell us all something about her relationship with Scott. Am I reading too much into a white bodycon dress Kylie Jenner wore to her boyfriend’s movie premiere? Maybe, but just let me have this, OK?!

First of all, I’d just like to say that Kylie Jenner looks absolutely amazing in this white frock. And, barring the very slight possibility that this is her actual wedding dress—I said very slight!—I can only imagine how incredible the outfit would be in which she walked down the aisle. If this gorgeous dress is just a little teaser, I’m happy with that. I mean, Kylie has to know about all the rumors, so she wouldn’t just wear a white dress for no reason, right?! Right. (That’s my theory, and you can pry it from my cold, dead hands.)

I know that Jenner and Scott were attending Scott’s Netflix movie premiere, but seeing Kylie in a white dress and Travis Scott in a suit walking together and holding hands just makes wedding bells go off in my mind. Until anything can actually be proven, though, I’ll just sit here imagining different ways in which the couple eloped—and watching Travis Scott’s new Netflix film, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly on repeat.