Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Were Super Lusty at the 2019 Met Gala

If there’s one celebrity couple that knows how to sizzle on the red carpet –it’s Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the Met Gala 2019. Fresh from Scott’s 28th birthday saga –where the Kylie Cosmetics mogul declared that she was ready to, “f*ck around and have another baby,” the pair are clearly super in-sync with their epic Met Gala look. Never a pair to back down from a challenge, Stormi’s parents looked lusty in their epic takes on “Camp.”

Jenner was a vision in purple Versace, while Scott matched her fly with a military-chic look.

From the 2019 Grammys were Jenner casually covered her ring finger with gloves, to their Avengers cosplay over Scott’s birthday weekend — it’s safe to say that this celeb couple is in sync physically and when it comes to fashion. After the Jordyn Woods/ Tristan Thompson scandal and some cheating rumors plaguing their own relationship, it’s safe to say that the Astroworld rapper and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are ready to head into the summer with all of that drama behind them.

Though the duo loves to call each other “wife” and “husband,” they haven’t tied the knot just yet. We’re going to guess that the two will be getting engaged before the fall –probably around Jenner’s 22nd birthday in August.