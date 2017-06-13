Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Got Matching Butterfly Tattoos

New hair. New tattoo. Kylie Jenner‘s having quite the summer, ahem, metamorphosis. (Hint, hint.) The 19-year-old and her rumored (but, you know, practically confirmed) boyfriend, Travis Scott, showed off their new matching tattoos on Snapchat yesterday, and, though you have to squint to see them, they’re actually kind of cute.

The couple, who sparked dating rumors after they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April, tatted tiny butterflies on their ankles in honor of their budding love. The insect might seem random for a til-death-do-us-part-style tat, but those who keep up with the reality star know what butterflies mean to her and her new beau.

For one, it’s the emoji the pair uses when they want to *discreetly* express their love for each other. Second, it’s also rumored Travis’s song, “Butterfly Effect,” is about Kylie after he Instagrammed a photo of her leaving a plane with the caption, “Butterfly Effect.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie has gotten inked for a boyfriend, either. In December, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul debuted a tiny “t” on her ankle for her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, who Kylie dated for years until silently splitting in April—around the same time she began seeing Travis.

So, this is when our wheels started turning. Kylie got a tiny tattoo on her ankle for Tyga. She got a tiny tattoo on her ankle for Travis. Either homegirl loves inking up her feet or something sus is going on. If you’re struggling to read between the lines, we’re throwing out the possibility that Kylie got her Travis tattoo on top of her Tyga one. Apparently, we’re not the only ones who think so, either.

Well, at least she was being resourceful.