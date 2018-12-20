Travis Scott Says He & Kylie Jenner ‘Will Get Married Soon’

Keeping up with Kylie Jenner is no easy feat these days. On the heels of new reports that 21-year-old and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are trying for baby number two, it seems like they’ll be taking on another major relationship milestone soon: marriage. (So there’s your answer to questions, like “Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already married?”)

Scott appeared on the cover of January’s Rolling Stone, in which 26-year-old rapper opened up about his relationship with the Kylie Cosmetics founder. And from the looks of it, it seems like the two knew very early on that their relationship was “rock-solid.” Amid rumors that the couple is engaged—or possibly even already married—the “Butterfly Effect” rapper shut the speculation down, letting fans know that he and Jenner aren’t engaged but that a proposal might be the way. “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’” he said. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Scott, who revealed that the couple conceived their daughter Stormi Webster about three weeks into their relationship, told the magazine that, at first, he and Jenner “was just two kids, fucking was just two kids, fucking around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’”

Scott suggested that it was the couple’s religious beliefs that bonded them at first. “We both believe in God,” Scott said. “We felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy.”

The “Goosebumps” rapper continued to gush over his girlfriend, pointing out that she is much more “normal” than her public persona would have fans believe. “I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, ‘I need to go send somebody to do this for me,’ or ‘I need 15 motherfuckers around me,’ but we just walk out the crib,” he sad.

Scott didn’t say when that proposal might be happening, but it certainly seems like 2019 will be a big year for this duo. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to Jenner’s Instagram for more engagement clues.