Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm Her Marriage to Travis Scott? Here’s The Instagram Clue

Sixteen hours ago, Kylie Jenner posted a photo on Instagram, and it has basically broken the internet. Seriously? We are freaking out. Rumors have been swirling about a marriage between the makeup mogul and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, for a while. But up until now, it was just rumor, with hopeful fans willing it to be true. But now we’re pretty convinced Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are married, per this clue: Jenner captioned a photo of herself writing, “extraño a mi esposo.” To anyone who doesn’t speak Spanish, that will mean nothing. But obviously we typed that into Google Translate immediately and LOOK:

She captioned this photo: “I miss my husband.” WHAT! Are you dying? Because we are.

Jenner has been on vacation with her daughter, Stormi, and best friend Jordyn Woods. The trio is celebrating Stormi’s first birthday in Turks & Caicos (too bad Stormi won’t remember this trip … but hey, nothing like a little sun to make a baby smile). So, it comes as no surprise that Jenner and Stormi would miss Scott, especially if he’s officially Jenner’s husband now!

Is this Jenner’s way of alerting the world that she is, in fact, married to Scott? We hope so. Here are a few things to consider…

Kylie has been known to be pretty secretive at times. After all, she kept her pregnancy with little Stormi a secret for months. It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that she would get married and decide to hide that from the world until she was ready for a big reveal.

Also, don’t forget that just a couple days ago she tweeted that she had a big surprise for her fans.

Monday afternoon, the 21-year-old mom wrote, “I have something really exciting i get to share with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy ”

Could a wedding be what she was talking about? It’s possible.

Jenner does however have a habit of referring to Scott as her “hubby,” which might mean this is just another cutesy way of talking about him and not a wedding confirmation. Major bummer.

On November 27, 2018, Jenner wrote, “when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight 👀.”

Hmm … perhaps this most recent Instagram is on the same level as that one—she just enjoys using “hubby” as a nickname, but it’s not official. Who knows? I guess we’ll have to keep a close eye on Kylie’s social media and stay on the lookout for any wedding announcements.