It Looks Like Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Can’t Agree On This Whole Marriage Thing

Relationships are all about compromise, but it gets tricky when you can’t find a middle ground. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s marriage conflict is bubbling to the surface because the A-list couple can’t seem to agree on taking the next step. Stormi’s mom and dad have been together since 2017, and they have a gorgeous baby girl together. Since they often refer to each other as wife and hubby–fans have kept their eyes peeled for engagement and marriage rumors. However, nothing has come to fruition just yet. While many of us just assumed that the couple was focusing on their respective careers–it looks like they actually have differing opinions on marriage at the moment.

An alleged source told US Weekly that the Astroworld rapper is ready to take the next step, but the Kylie Skin mogul is “meh” about the whole ordeal. The source explained, “Marriage isn’t important to Kylie, but it’s increasingly important to Travis. Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed huge interest in getting married, but they’ve talked about it a lot.”

Listen Trav and Kylie are both super young, and despite a few hiccups here and there, they seem to be really solid in their relationship. Also, considering the massive wealth among them and their fishbowl existence in the media, we can see why Kylie isn’t ready to throw on a white gown tomorrow.

“Kim [Kardashian] and some friends are advocating for them to get married because they like the structure of it,” the source explained. “[They] think it … could be helpful for Kylie.”

Listen, Kylie– don’t let anyone rush you down the aisle.

If and when Kylie and Travis decide they want to make things super uber legal and official, we’re sure they will. Until then they look like they’re having the best time. We doubt a piece of paper will change that.