Kylie Jenner’s Italian Birthday Celebration Already Looks Like A Dream

Positano—the extended Kardashian clan has arrived! Kylie Jenner’s Italy birthday photos with Travis Scott are stunning. Now Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are joining Jenner’s birthday celebrations. Richie and Jenner have become close in recent months…it feels like they just got back from their girls trip to Turks and Caicos. Now, their men have tagged along for all things Kylie! The reality star is celebrating her 22nd birthday aboard an extravagant yacht full of everything the heart could desire. The plan is to sail around the Mediterranean for the next week. Sounds divine. But first, they decided to sight-see in one of the most picturesque Italian villages. Richie donned a black floral dress and straw hat for her Italian stroll. Disick stuck with his classic black T and matching shorts. (Boys).

Also on the romantic Italian vacation? Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott and their adorable daughter, Stormi. Jenner’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble are also along for the ride. As well as one of Jenner’s best friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jenner and Scott seem to fit in very well in the coast-side Italian town. The two were photographed getting cozy with a cement wall behind them. The reality star rocked a straight-haired look with a pair of glasses. Scott wore a vibrantly-colored button down.

There was a theory that this birthday trip was also doubling as a wedding celebration for Jenner and Scott. The two have long referred to one another as “hubby” and “wifey,” so it seems like only a matter of time before they tie the knot. After eagle-eyed fans spotted what looked like a wedding gown in a dress bag boarding Jenner’s private jet with her, the wedding rumors skyrocketed.

Unfortunately, sources at TMZ and Entertainment Tonight say that’s not on the agenda for this vacation.

“She’s headed to Italy for her birthday,” a source told ET. “She’s definitely not getting married on this trip.” Alright—fair. So perhaps the reality star just wants to rock a chic, all-white look for her Italian photoshoot. We can get behind that. Fortunately, a source at TMZ said that marriage for Jenner and Scott is “certainly in the cards…just not on this trip.”