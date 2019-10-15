Excuse Me But Why Was Kylie Jenner In Travis Scott’s Instagram Story? We Need Answers

So here’s life as we know it. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still on a break. But this Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Instagram story hint is making everything confusing. The rapper shared a video of their sweet little Stormi on Instagram and fans are convinced Jenner’s voice can be heard in the background. So what does this mean? Well, it’s entirely possible Jenner would be there. Despite “taking a break,” Scott and the reality star have made it clear Stormi is their main priority. They are currently co-parenting her, so it wouldn’t be out of this world to think Jenner would be around. Perhaps she was just picking Stormi up, or coming by to drop her off. Who knows? Fans are naturally flipping out though because it could also mean Scott and Jenner are giving things another go.

First and foremost, we must acknowledge how cute Stormi is dancing to her dad’s music. She looks ecstatic. Seriously—have you ever seen anything cuter? She’s got moves! Anyway, more importantly, we’d really like to know if that is, in fact, Jenner talking in the background. Some fans are saying her hand may have even made an appearance (someone reaches out to the phone Stormi is holding at the end of the video). It’s very possible. It’s also possible that Scott has a friend who’s voice bears a resemblance to Jenner’s voice and happens to like nail polish as well.

Whether it’s Jenner or not, we do have an update from E! News on the status of Scott and the 22-year-old’s relationship. Scott, Jenner and Stormi reportedly spent all of Sunday together at Jenner’s beautiful home in Calabasas. “They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi,” a source told the outlet. “It looked like nothing has changed with them.”

So while they may still be working through a lot, it seems our favorite self-proclaimed “hubby” and “wifey” are doing alright.