Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Were ‘Flirty’ at Thanksgiving With Stormi—Are They Back Together?

Kylie and Travis shippers are in for a holiday miracle. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were “flirty” at Thanksgiving with their daughter Stormi, 1, and it sounds like they’re on the path to getting back together. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, December 1, that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper were close AF at Kris Jenner’s Thanksgiving dinner in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday, November 28. The insider also added that the former couple looked cozy at a Palm Springs casino the next day.

“The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority,” the source said. “Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they’re not back together officially. However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out.”

Of course, it may be a while until the couple reunites officially, given Kylie’s relationship status. A source told People in November that Drake and Kylie are somewhat of an item after they were seen flirting at his 33rd birthday party in October. “He and Kylie have been spending time together recently. They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family,” the source said, with another insider adding that two are seeing each other “romantically.” Unsurprisingly, Travis isn’t happy with the fling. A source told HollywoodLife that the “Goosebumps” rapper feels “a bit betrayed” by the courtship.

View this post on Instagram Kylie and Travis today at a casino near Palm Springs (@buelnaacarmenn) A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 29, 2019 at 10:24pm PST

Kylie and Travis split in October, with a source telling People that the couple went their separate ways due to their different opinions on wanting a second child. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” the insider said, adding that Travis wants to focus on Stormi and his career.

Whatever happens to Kylie and Travis, at least we know that they have their coparenting down pat.