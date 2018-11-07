Fans Think Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Got Engaged Because of This Clue

OK, internet sleuths: Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get engaged last night? Maybe so, according to a telling Instagram clue. Confused? Let us break it down for you.

As first reported by Missguided, the 21-year-old and her boyfriend stayed in last night (November 6), but their evening was far from low-key. As seen on King Kylie’s Instagram, the reality star was surprised by a sea of red roses and candles throughout her house. An Instagram video of the decorations shows roses on roses flowing down the stairs to a romantically lit room filled with candles and more flowers. “hell of a way to end the night 🌹♥️,” she captioned the video.

It didn’t take long for fans to suspect that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star became engaged, given the extravagant gesture. And though Kylie didn’t reveal who the roses came from, it’s easy to assume they came from Scott because who else would flood someone’s house with red roses?

This isn’t the first time the couple has sparked engagement rumors either. In November 2017, as Kylie headed to her sister Kim Kardashian’s baby shower, she instagrammed her driving with a huge diamond ring on her finger.

As of now, the engagement rumors are simply rumors. But if we know anything about the Kardashian-Jenners, they know how to keep a secret.