Travis Scott May Have Proposed to Kylie Jenner at the Super Bowl After All

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been dating on-and-off since April 2017. The couple also have a daughter together, Stormi Webster,, who just turned one on February 1 (happy first birthday, Stormi!). And now, it seems marriage might be next for the happy family. Here’s why fans think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got engaged after Super Bowl LIII.

Forget The Patriots, forget Maroon Five, this year’s Super Bowl stars are the possibly newly engaged reality star and rapper. Scott was asked to perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show after—and perhaps, because of—negative reactions to Maroon Five as the headliner. Super Bowl LIII was off to a strong start with the New England Patriots in the lead when halftime rolled around. Levine broke hearts (what else is new?) with his live 13-minute halftime show. Though it garnered mixed reviews, his dance moves were honestly adorable.

But the thing people around the world will seem to be talking about, perhaps way more so than Levine’s tank top, is Jenner’s (possible) engagement ring! Scott performed during the halftime show with Levine, and after the show he Instagram storied this photo of his 21-year-old girlfriend (fiancé?):

Let’s look at this a bit closer…

The Kylie Cosmetics founder looks adorable, but check out that BLING. Her left-hand ring finger is bedazzled in what looks like a very fancy engagement ring. Does this mean she and Scott are finally planning to wed? Last year, Jenner totally upstaged the Super Bowl with her birth announcement. We’re not surprised that she might have gone for round two! The only thing the couple could do this year to garner the spotlight, once again, was to get engaged.

Prior to Sunday’s game, fans were already speculating that an engagement might be in the works. In fact, there was talk Scott and Jenner might already be married. However, neither have ever confirmed it (unless you count Jenner’s somewhat questionable Instagram captions referring to Scott as her “hubby”).

Fans were also theorizing Scott might use his time at the Super Bowl halftime show to pop the question. “I feel like Travis Scott gone be on a knee at the beginning of his super bowl performance ,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan wrote, “If he hasn’t already, I 100% believe that Travis Scott will propose to Kylie at the super bowl. No sicker way to do it tbh.”

Unfortunately for Jenner & Scott fans everywhere, these Twitter fans guessed wrong. One person even had a whole theory of how the proposal would go down—and you know what? It would have been way better if this had happened instead of a sneaky Instagram story. “Super Bowl halftime show. Maroon 5 & Travis Scott perform a Girls Like You remix. Travis takes a knee. Silence fills the arena. Is this the Kaepernick tribute that finally changes things? No. He pulls out a ring. He calls Kylie onstage. He proposes. The beat to Sicko Mode drops.”

We’re still relatively convinced the couple might be officially engaged. We also can’t forget what Scott said about proposing in an interview with Rolling Stone in December 2019. “We’ll get married soon,” Scott said. “I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”Well, now we definitely need the details about the possible proposal. Fans need to know if he found a “fire way” to propose, Kylie!

So … did Scott ropose after his halftime show? We have no idea. But we’re hopeful. Though, it’s important to note that Jenner has been known to tease fans by wearing a ring on her finger and calling Scott her “hubby.”

On March 2, 2018, Jenner posted this photo on Instagram, writing “my baby angel is 1 month old today.” Aw! But it wasn’t baby Stormi that fans freaked out about, it was the ring on Jenner’s finger that looked suspiciously like a wedding band. But alas, it was not.

So the jury’s still out on this latest ring photo. What do you think? Is that her official engagement ring? We can’t wait to find out. And you better believe we’ll all be clapping with the same enthusiasm as Nicole Kidman at the Oscars in 2017: