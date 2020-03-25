Mason Disick Just Ended Those Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Rumors Once & For All

Leave it to Kourtney Kardashian’s son to give us the update we need. Mason Disick responded to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dating rumors, and he. shut. it. down. Kourtney’s 10-year-old son responded to the rumors that Kylie and Travis are back together in an Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 25.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” Kourtney and Scott Disick’s eldest son said in a response to a fan question.

Thee you have it, folks. Kylie and Travis are not back together (yet.) The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “Sicko Mode” rapper split in September 2019. Kylie confirmed the breakup in a tweet, where she confirmed that she and Travis are on “great terms” since their separation and their “priority” is on their daughter Stormi.

Since the breakup, there have been rumors that Kylie and Travis are back together after they were seen together at several family occasions. In November, Kylie and Travis attended Kris Jenner’s Thanksgiving in Palm Springs, California, together. In February, the two hosted Stormi’s 2nd birthday. In October, a source told People that Kylie’s family want her and Travis back together.

“Her family wants them to be together,” the insider said, “Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad. Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

The source continued, “Kylie and Travis are spending time together because of Stormi. And they seem okay. They aren’t arguing or having any disagreements. They’re a great team, and it’s a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out.”

As for whether Kylie and Travis will ever reunite as a couple, we don’t know. But at least now we have it from a reputable source (a.k.a. Mason Disick) that the two are not back together. Now onto other KarJenner programming.