Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Under Fire for ‘Copying’ Ariana Grande’s Music Video

As if there isn’t enough drama in the KarJenner world this week (we’re talking about the Kim vs. Kourtney blowout, plus Kourtney’s breakup with longtime boyfriend Younes Bendjima), we’re here to spill some more.

Over the weekend, rapper Travis Scott released his long-awaited album Astroworld. He celebrated the album’s release with friends and family, including girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Shortly after the release of his album, Scott also dropped the first accompanying music video for his song, “Stop Trying to Be God.” The video comes hot on the heels of singer Ariana Grande’s single (and accompanying music video) “God Is a Woman.” But for many fans, the titles of the songs aren’t their only similarity.

Scott’s music video featured several different scenes, including a digitally altered and glowing Kylie Jenner, inverted frames, the rapper leading a group of “followers” (who were dressed in white) and artistic portrayals of the sun. After its release, several fans pointed out that Grande’s video, which debuted almost a month before Scott’s, included a lot of the same qualities. (Except the inverted frames, which can be found in Grande’s earlier video for “No Tears Left to Cry.”)

Fans were quick to point out the songs’ and videos’ similarities, with many accusing Scott of copying Grande. Some fans even suspected Grande is featured on the song:

Some even thought that Scott purposefully cast a Grande look-alike to dance in the video:

And still others believe the song was actually a dig at Grande:

We won’t know the truth until a reliable source speaks out, so if you need us, we’ll be over here…popping some popcorn.