Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Broken Up—WTF Is Going On?!

We were just celebrating Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding and now this. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s breakup reason is a long time coming–but we are totally blindsided by it! The rapper and makeup mogul have been glued at the hip since they first met at Coachella in 2017. They share a baby daughter, Stormi who was born in Feb. 2018 and they were just by each other’s sides during Kylie’s Italian mega yacht birthday trip and during the premiere of Travis’ Netflix’s documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly

However, appearances can be deceiving. We knew that the couple was having friction about whether they should get married or not. Trav seemed to be more keen on the idea than Kylie. Also, around the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson diabolical, there were rumors that Trav has been unfaithful. However, with their recent Playboy spread, the couple seemed to be stronger than ever.

TMZ is reporting that both Travis and Kylie “both single” and are “walking away from their relationship.”

PLEASE EXPLAIN.

In fact, their split isn’t even new. TMZ is reporting that the pair went their separate ways several weeks ago. They claim that they’ve “been trying to make the relationship work for a while.” To be fair this isn’t the first time the pair have taken a break and they’ve “managed to work it out,” so they could work these out. Either way, both Kylie and Travis have one priority, “They’ll continue to co-parent, and will keep Stormi as their number 1 priority.”

We suppose this is why Stormi was her mama’s date at the Bieber-Baldwin wedding and NOT Travis.

Wow, we’re actually super stunned.