Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Could Not Stop Fighting—It Was Getting Out Of Hand

We’re all still reeling from this split but now we have more context. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s breakup and fighting were the cause of the massive eruption in their household. So here’s what we know so far. After two years of dating, the makeup mogul and rapper have decided to part ways. Though they’ve taken breaks before, this split stunned the world.

TMZ has reported that the couple has “been trying to make the relationship work for a while.” Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out. Right now they’ve decided to step away from the romance of their relationship. “They’ll continue to co-parent, and will keep Stormi as their number 1 priority.” So what exactly happened? We just saw these two on a whirlwind yacht vacation for Kylie’s 22nd birthday and they were having a major lovefest for the premiere of Travis’ Netflix documentary-– Look Mom, I Can Fly.

According to E! News sources Travis and Kylie are “taking space apart,” however “it’s not a firm split” so they “aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship.” It seems like the duo could not stop bickering and fighting–which is exhausting in any relationship. An insider revealed,

They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month. They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.

Yikes, we’re sure that all of the drama around them, the fact that they are so young, their careers and parenting are just too much.

It also looks like Trav has moved out of Kylie’s Calabasas home nad back into his house in Beverly Hills. “Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi,” the source revealed. “She would never take that away from him.”