Kylie & Travis Are ‘Even Closer’ Amid Her Pregnancy—But Here’s Why They Won’t ‘Label’ Their Relationship Yet

Another baby is officially on the way for these two, which raises the question: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together? Well, according to a new report by Us Weekly, the on-again, off-again couple are “closer” than ever now that they’re expecting their second child.

“Travis and Kylie have never been closer,” a source told the publication on Wednesday, September 8. “The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together.” The insider’s comments come just one day after Kylie, 24, confirmed that she’s expecting her second child with Travis, 30. The Kylie Cosmetics founder made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday night, which featured clips of her positive pregnancy test, her first ultrasound visit, and the day she revealed the news to her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with Travis, was also featured in the montage when she hand-delivered sonogram images to the KarJenner momager. “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Kris said, with tears in her eyes.

While it’s clear that Kylie and Travis and the entire Kardashian family are thrilled about their second baby, many fans are less certain about their relationship status. The pair, who were first linked in 2017, split in October 2019 and have since reunited on multiple occasions. So, where do they stand now?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

Though Kylie and Travis are continuing to expand their family, sources reveal that the pair still aren’t putting a “label” on their relationship at this time. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly in May, the pair have always been comfortable with this arrangement.

“I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it. They’ve been like this for years,” the insider explained at the time. “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”

The source continued, “They don’t call each other asking where they are, Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other. It’s not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years.”

