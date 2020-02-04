Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Apparently Back Together & This Time Seems Legit

Since their breakup in October, fans have searched for clues that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together. And this time may be legit. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, reunited for their daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday on Saturday, Feb. 1. But according to TMZ, Kylie and Travis looked like more than coparents. They seemed to be giving love another try.

Sources told the site that the Kylie Skin CEO and the “Goosebumps” hitmaker walked into Stormi’s party together and stayed by each other’s side the whole time. Though there wasn’t any PDA between them, a friend told TMZ that many in Kylie and Travis’ lives think the couple will reunite romantically. Of course, Kylie and Travis have remained friends since their breakup and they were at their daughter’s birthday party. (What are they going to do? Act like they hate each other?) So their closeness at Stormi’s could simply be platonic. But we’re really hoping that there’s something more.

Kylie confirmed her split from Travis in October after she was seen at hotel recording studio with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Twitter to deny that she had rekindled her flame with Tyga and explained that it was simply a coincidence that the two were in the same area. The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. “There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she tweeted at the time.

She continued, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.” After her breakup from Travis, Kylie was linked for a hot second with Drake, a family friend of the Kardashians. That fizzled out around the New Year, when a source told HollywoodLife that Drizzy friendzoned Kylie.

“Drake has definitely moved past any type of romantic feelings towards Kylie and it’s purely platonic between them at this point,” the insider said. “There were absolutely some flirtations going on from Drake towards Kylie a while back. [It] was all in good fun, and there was nothing really serious that came out of it.”