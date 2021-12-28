Kylie Might’ve Secretly Given Birth to Her & Travis’ 2nd Baby—Here Are the Clues Convincing Fans

Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, may have dropped the biggest Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott baby hint yet—and it has some fans convinced that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has already given birth to her second child with the Astroworld rapper.

During the Kardashian family’s Christmas 2021 celebrations, Kourtney’s fiancé took to his Instagram Story to share an innocuous photo on Christmas Eve. In the photo, which you can view below, fans can see that Travis was watching the 2000 holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey. But that’s not the only thing fans spotted. The lower right corner of the image reveals a surprising object: a baby bottle filled with what appears to be milk.

One eagle-eyed fan, @kravis4ever, quickly reshared the photo onto their Instagram feed. The fan account captioned the post, “Hi @travisbarker you can’t just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like ‘Imma just leave this here.'” Social media users began pouring in with their theories about the baby bottle, with many coming to the conclusion that it may belong to Kylie’s newborn. “Kylie HAD TO HAVE HAD HER BABY,” one social media user wrote. Another observed, “Kylie used those exact bottles when Stormie was little,” referring to Kylie’s firstborn child, Stormi Webster. As the fan noted, the bottle does resemble that Kardashian-Jenner family favorite Comotomo baby bottle brand.

While some speculated that the bottle could be used by another Kardashian-Jenner child as a toy for a baby doll, others were quick to point out that it wouldn’t likely be filled with liquid if that were the case. Not to mention, the rest of the KarJenner kids are already above the age where they would be using a small bottle like the one pictured in Travis’ photo, which appears to be similar to Comotomo’s 5-ounce option recommended for ages “0-3 months.”

If fans’ theories are correct, this would mean that Kylie—who was believed to be due in early 2022—had her second baby a few weeks early and has yet to announce the child’s birth to her fans. This wouldn’t be entirely out of the ordinary; for her first child, Stormi, Kylie waited around 5 days after she was born before revealing that she welcomed her baby girl into the world. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also kept her first pregnancy a secret.

During the KUWTK series finale in June 2021, Kylie explained why she didn’t confirm her pregnancy until after she had given birth: “I shared so much of my life,” Kylie said at the time. “I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”

Her sister, Kendall, added, “This is obviously a theory—I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this—but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child. I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy. I really do think it was the best decision.”

Kim also suggested that the decision was made to keep Kylie and her baby safe. “There were times when we would be driving and pregnant, and paparazzi would almost crash into our cars because they just wanted a picture,” Kim said. “Kylie really wanted to, I think, protect her safety, the baby, and have that just be a private moment.” Now, it’s possible she’s doing the same.

