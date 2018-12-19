Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Might Have Baby No. 2 ‘Sooner Than People Expect’

This time, last year, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy was the best-kept secret in Hollywood. She was missing from the Kardashian Christmas card, the Kardashian Christmas party and an entire season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But could history be repeating itself?

Per a source for Us Weekly, the 21-year-old and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are planning for a second baby “sooner than people expect.” “Kylie and Travis [Scott] are attached at the hip and want to expand their family,” the source said. “There is no question that they want to give Stormi a sibling and way sooner than people expect.”

As fans remember, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, with Scott in February. She revealed the big news in a 11-minute long video documenting her pregnancy journey, from the moment she and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, found out to the birth of Stormi, surrounded by her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

For fans of the Kardashians, it’s not a surprise that Jenner wants a second baby fast. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed three kids in five years, while her other sister, Kim Kardashian, did the same. At this rate, Jenner is following her sisters’ pattern of having a kid every two years.

Could we expect a sibling for Stormi in the near future? (With what we know about the Kardashians, Jenner could be pregnant already.) And better yet, what kooky Kardashian name can we expect for the reality star’s second baby? Hopefully it won’t be as much of as secret the next time, because we. need. answers. Kylie.