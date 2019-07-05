Kylie Jenner Just Filed A *Ton* Of New Trademarks & Her Empire Is Getting Even Bigger

Get ready to see a lot more of Kylie. As the youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner’s trademarks are leaving new business clues. Kylie has taken it upon herself to expand her empire to furniture, wine, kitchenware and more. She has filed 16 new trademark applications that will solidify her brand’s place in all of your household items.

And don’t forget, the reality star applied for the use of the names “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner” back in May, so we can also expect a teeny-tiny line of Kylie creations sometime soon. Jenner’s new Kylie projects will accompany her mega-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines.

Though she is the youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie’s entrepreneurial empire is based on her passions over a goal to earn money. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, speaking of Kylie Cosmetics. “I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

With 16 new trademark applications in the works, we’re pretty excited to see where else Jenner’s passions lie. Along with furniture, wine and kitchenware, her potential trademarks list restaurants and bars soft drinks, liquor, beer, prepared wine cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktail mixes. Anyone notice a theme? We’ll be counting down the days to Kylie Rosé.