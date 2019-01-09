Kylie Jenner Casually Proves Tiny Sunglasses Aren’t Going Anywhere in 2019

Tiny sunglasses are here to stay, people. In 2018, nearly every model, actress and socialite was seen wearing teeny-tiny sunglasses. Instagram influencers followed suit, which, of course, spread the trend out into the masses. Whether or not they actually shield your eyes from the sun is unknown and, TBH, highly doubtful, but they’ve become quite the hot spot in the fashion world this past year. And Kylie Jenner has just informed us all—oh-so casually, through a single Instagram—that the tiny sunglasses trend isn’t going anywhere in 2019.

On Tuesday, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted a photo of herself (shocking!!) wearing an all-black ensemble, featuring one perfectly coiffed white manicure and pastel blue hair—which we’re loving, by the way. Accentuating the outfit, though, was a pair of tiny black sunnies perched on her perfectly sculpted nose. Yes, Kylie Jenner has brought tiny sunglasses with her into the new year. Meaning (naturally) the rest of us will, too.

Last year, Jenner was spotted rocking the tiny sunglasses trend a great many times—most notably at the 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala—and she doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. And considering her face is always airbrushed to the gods, it makes sense Jenner wouldn’t want to hide behind glasses bigger than absolutely necessary. It really is a Kardashian-Jenner world, and we’re just their audience, blinded by the sun, because these tiny sunglasses don’t do sh*t.

Like it or not, tiny sunnies are headed with us into 2019, so we might as well embrace it. Luckily for you, we’ve found 11 pairs of tiny sunglasses that will keep you looking cute and on-trend all year long. Shop them on the slider, above.

