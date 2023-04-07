Are Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating? The Internet’s Wildest Rumor Yet

We’ve heard some crazy romance rumors in our time, but the one that had the internet in total meltdown in early April 2023 is the question of whether Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating—and no, we are not OK.

In an interview with W Magazine in 2018, Chalamet revealed why the word “date” scares him. “Date is very much a scary word because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said at the time. Chalamet also told Harry Styles in an interview with i-D in 2018 that he considers the “meaning of life” to “love deeply” and “love openly.” “That we’re all only here for so long. Live and let live. Love deeply. Love openly. And know that the wise man knows he’s ignorant but cultivates more understanding,” he said at the time. Read on to find out if there’s any truth to this latest, and wildest, rumor.

Are Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet dating?

Are Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet dating? There’s certainly been no confirmation on either side that they are, but on April 6, 2023, celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip that claimed “multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner. ⚰️⚰️.”

It’s important to remember that DeuxMoi herself—whoever she may be, her identity remains anonymous, but we do know she’s from New York City—has never claimed any of the rumors circulated by her account are accurate or truthful. “I’ve always stayed true to what I said from day one, which is that this information is not proven to be based in fact,” she told the New York Times in 2020. “I don’t do any additional research. I’m not a reporter.”

On the other hand, DeuxMoi was the first to correctly report Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were dating and in terms of surprising celebrity relationships, we certainly could not have predicted Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating at all, let alone for as long as they did.

Obviously, the collective online community is reacting strongly to the alleged relationship—which could date back to January 2023 and Paris Fashion Week if one anonymous tipster is to be believed. “the streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF,” tweeted one Twitter user. “timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the fuck is going on,” tweeted another.

It’s unlikely we’ll ever hear from Chalamet himself because he’s pretty private. At a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, the actor explained to reporters why he doesn’t often use social media. “To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.” He continued, “I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there. [But] I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air.”

Chalamet’s last confirmed relationship was with Lily Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, ending in April 2021. They met in July 2018 while filming the Netflix movie, The King. They sparked dating rumors in September and October 2018 after they were photographed kissing in New York City. In September 2019, the couple was photographed kissing aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy, during the Venice Film Festival. Chalamet told GQ in October 2020 about ow the photos affected him. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he said. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, that was great.” “Waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” He continued, “And then people are like: This is a PR stunt. A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Meanwhile, Jenner’s on-again, off-again relationship with Travis Scott—with whom she shares two children—ended for the second time in January 2023. According to Us Weekly, the “Sicko Mode” rapper and the Kardashians star are spending time apart since the holidays. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider said of the former couple. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.” Difference of lifestyles have impacted their relationship. “With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends,” the source says. “The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

