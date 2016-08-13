A Complete Guide to Kylie Jenner’s Best Style Moments

Between crop tops, curve-hugging denim, sky-high heels, and leather biker jackets, Kylie Jenner has developed something of a street-style uniform.

Regardless of what you think about this particular Jenner, you’ve got to admit her style is seriously influential: if Kylie’s wearing it, you know a few million of her followers are going to want it in their closets too. Because while she’s been known to go grocery shopping sans pants and wear custom Balmain on the red carpet, Kylie’s casual style is youthful, on point, and refreshingly easy to copy yourself.

Ahead, we put together a guide to Kylie’s best style moments over the years.