Kylie Jenner’s Plaid Jacket Street Style Look Is Cozy AF, and I’m Obsessed

As the quintessential connoisseurs of cool, the Kardashian/Jenner clan has already blessed us with myriad fall outfit ideas this month. Truthfully, I’m not usually chomping at the bit to recreate KarJenner ensembles (They’re just not always my vibe, OK?! I still like to look at the outfits, though.) but both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been serving up some seriously perfect fall style. In fact, Kylie Jenner’s latest fall street style outfit might be the coziest one the famous family has come up with yet, and I really want to add it to my fall lineup. As if I need another reason to expand my autumnal wardrobe, am I right?

As much as I’d like to tell you that Kylie Jenner’s street style look is in my price range (meaning we can probably all afford it), I, sadly, cannot. While Jenner’s outfit looks attainable, the plaid Balenciaga jacket and quilted Chanel bag cost much, much more than my monthly rent payment. And, as the temperatures cool off, I think I’d have to choose my apartment over recreating Kylie Jenner’s street style. That being said, we can at least appreciate this cozy little number—and think of ways to copy the look without taking out a loan. After all, a fall plaid jacket isn’t necessarily a difficult thing to find nowadays. So what if it’s not Balenciaga? You’ll be cozy and cute, and that’s all that matters.

Although I cannot afford to truly recreate Kylie Jenner’s cozy fall outfit, you better believe I’m searching my closet for something resembling the ensemble. Both Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s street style looks for fall have been right up my alley, and I truly hope the whole family continues to give me looks I can’t wait to recreate this season. Cool girl fall has just begun, y’all.