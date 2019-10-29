This Video Of Stormi Using A ‘Kylie Skin’ by Kylie Jenner Face Mask Will Give You Clear Skin

Raise your hand if you grew up stealing your mama’s makeup and skincare. It’s a super common experience, and just how Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster played with a face mask on Instagram, we bet you looked adorable, too. The only difference? The 22-year-old media mogul Kylie Jenner is also a mother to her many brands: first, there was Kylie Cosmetics, and as of this year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s star also added Kylie Skin to her list of companies—making Stormi’s foray into skincare a particularly cute form of free advertising. Get that money, Ms. Forbes!

In a new series of Instagram story videos, mama Kylie posted evidence of her 1-year-old daughter taking a dive into the latest Kylie Skin launch: the hydrating face mask. Baby girl Stormi asked her mom for help in applying the mask from the tube, and Kylie had no choice but to oblige. In the next clip, however, Kylie had the moment most parents do when their child is doing something bad, but oh so cute.

“You’ve got to take that off, that’s not for babies!” she said, giggling. Ultimately, she caved. “Do you like my new face mask?” she asked Stormi. Her daughter’s response was the cutest “yeah!” you could imagine.

This is just the latest in adorable mother-daughter moments that Kylie’s been so kind to share with the world. On October 27, Kylie posted a photo of Stormi in a Halloween costume that was a direct homage to her Met Gala 2019 gown.

Lil Stormi was all decked out in a beaded bodice, purple wig, and huge feathers—and let me tell you, she looked like an absolute doll. Kylie thought so, too: “My baby!! I cant handle this!!” she wrote as the photo’s caption. Honestly Kylie, same! Let’s just hope Stormi inherits her mother’s interest in looking fly: whether it’s from the red carpet to skincare at home.