Kylie Jenner Took Stormi Snowboarding & Her Sisters Pretty Much Freaked Out

So, are 1-years-olds supposed to snowboard? Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram video of Stormi snowboarding, and her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian reacted like the worried aunts we all are. (To Stormi’s credit, that kid is a natural.) The video, which Kylie, 22, posted on Friday, Dec. 6, showed Stormi on a snowboard as an instructor dragged her around the snow.

Dressed in a white puffy snowsuit with black gloves and black fur hood, Stormi looked like a total natural on the board. In Kylie’s second video, the tot even looked a little bored as she put her fingers in her mouth while she was pushed around the slope. “I can’t handle this 😫😍❄️🏂,” Kylie captioned the video.

Apparently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t the only one who freaked out over her daughter on a snowboard. Kylie’s older sisters Kim and Kourtney also expressed their concert at the 1-year-old participating in the extreme sport. “Stop!!!! I cannot handle this,” Kim, 39, commented, while Kourtney, 40, wrote,”I can not either ❤️.”

Even Kylie’s friends, including Sofia Richie and Gigi Hadid, stepped in as concerned aunts. “OMG. THIS IS TOO MUCH,” Sofia wrote before adding, “The first video has me dead 😹👏🏽.” Gigi simply wrote, “OMG !!!!!”

Kylie shares Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The former couple welcomed their daughter via a secret pregnancy in February 2018. Kylie and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating. Since then, the pair have remained cordial. Travis, 28, even attended Kylie’s family Thanksgiving hosted by her mom Kris Jenner in Palm Springs, California. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was also photographed with his ex-girlfriend at a casino afterward, sparking rumors that they were back together.

Who knows what’s in store for Travis and Kylie? (A source told HollywoodLife this week that the Kylie Skin CEO and Drake had split after their short fling, so she is single.) What we do know is that Stormi has the raw talent to be badass snowboarder. Watch out, Chloe Kim.