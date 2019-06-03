Kylie Jenner Just Revealed Why Stormi Was Rushed to the ER This Past Weekend

We’re so glad to hear that everything is OK. Kylie Jenner revealed that Stormi was hospitalized following a severe allergic reaction. Although details are minimal at this time, we can only imagine how scary this must have been for Jenner, Travis Scott, and sweet little Stormi.

Jenner shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening. First, Jenner posted a video showing a sunset and captioning that video, “Blessed beyond words. Thank you, God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success.”

After the serene video came a more personal post: a photo of Stormi, sleeping calmly on Jenner’s chest. While the photo was precious, the caption that was the important part.

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby,” Jenner wrote. “She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.” Honestly, that is the scariest thing for parents of little ones, we’re just so happy that Stormi is healthy and at home recovering.

Jenner did not share details about what Stormi’s allergic reaction was caused by or what the prognosis is. All we know right now is that Stormi is safe, sound and out of the woods for the time being. It’s also unknown how long she was in the hospital and which family members in addition to Jenner were there to watch over her.

If there’s one thing we know about Jenner, it’s that she’s a devoted mom to Stormi. It’s no surprise that Jenner has been attentive and at Stormi side during this order. She regularly shares photos from her travels and daily life and nowadays, the very adorable Stormi is a frequent companion in those pictures. Just recently, Jenner shared photos in an Instagram photoset of her and Stormi splashing around in the pool with the caption “My Malibu baby” really capturing the mood. Jenner has apparently loved being a mom to Stormi so much that she even joked with partner Scott that they should try for a second child, which we have zero doubts Jenner would love.

It’s unclear what the next steps in Stormi’s treatment are for her allergic reaction, but that doesn’t matter right now. What matters is that she’s okay and Jenner is right by her side being the super mom that she is.

Originally posted on SheKnows.