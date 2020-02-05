Stormi Kept Calling Kylie Jenner by Her 1st Name in This Video & She Was So Annoyed

Most of us know Kylie Jenner as, well, Kylie Jenner, but for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie is known as “mommy.” That is, except for in a recent video where Stormi called Kylie Jenner by her first name instead of “mommy” and caused the the Kylie Cosmetics founder to become oh-so scared that her “mommy” days were over.

The Kylie Skin CEO, 22, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 4, to post a cute AF video of her and Stormi at home. The clip featured Stormi walking around her mom as she kept saying, “Hi, Kylie.” Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, was not a fan and told Stormi not to call her that. “That’s not my name. My name’s mommy!” Kylie says. “Nooooo!”

Kylie shares Stormi with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. The couple, who split in October 2019, reunited for Stormi’s 2nd birthday on Saturday, February 1, where ~sources~ told TMZ that they seemed like they were back together. Insiders told the site hat Kylie and Travis arrived at the bash together and were by each other’s side throughout the whole party. Of course, this could mean nothing. Given that the two are friends and Stormi’s parents after all, but what if they actually do get back together?

Fans were shook when Kylie confirmed that she and Travis had broken up in October. She confirmed the news in a tweet, denying that she had reunited with her ex-boyfriend Tyga after the two were spotted at a hotel together. (The hangout turned out to be a pure coincidence.) “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she tweeted at the time.

Who knows what the status of Ky and Travis’ relationship is? But for now, let’s focus on this adorable video of Stormi calling Kylie, well, Kylie.