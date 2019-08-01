Kylie Jenner Took Stormi To The Aquarium & Baby Girl Was Unimpressed

When your name is Stormi Webster–you don’t have time for childish things like field trips. Kylie Jenner’s photo of Stormi’s unbothered aquarium experience is perfection, and we have no choice but to stan. On July 31–Kylie snapped a photo of her baby girl posted up next to a fish tank. While most children are delighted by fish and wildlife–Stormi looked like she had other things she’d rather be doing.

In the hilarious post, the 17-month old icon is standing off to the side with her arms crossed and one foot bent behind her. We cannot stop laughing. Kylie captioned the photo saying, “This girl… look at your daughter @travisscott. She’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager? Or both mmm i need answers lol.”

Stormi’s dad Travis Scott thought the whole thing was hilarious and he responded to Kylie’s message with crying laughing emojis. Truly the entire thing was too much, and we totally get where Stormi is coming from. Her parents threw her an entire StormiWord birthday extravaganza, and she’s supposed to be delighted by some fish in a tank? We think not. Later Kylie posted a side by side photo of Travis and Stormi giving twin unbothered faces on her Instagram stories. So obviously she got in honest.

Even though she’s a billionaire mogul and reality star– Kylie’s mom moments are super relatable. She told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia