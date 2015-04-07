Kylie Jenner, Stop Making Out With Your Sister on Snapchat

Photo: @kyliejenner

Just when you thought you’d approached total Kylie Jenner social media saturation, the teen discovered that sharing “scandalous” Snapchats would score her even more headlines.

Kylie’s been using Snapchat–the social media site that deletes your pictures after they’re viewed or within 24 hours–to share her predictably sexy selfies under the username kylizzlemynizzl. However, she’s taking things a little further than her already eye-popping Instagram action, getting too close for comfort with sis Kendall (i.e., putting her hands down her big sister’s pants and locking lips with her in a video.)

Although the allure of Snapchat is the impermanence of the photos and videos shared via the platform, the Jenner/Kardashian crew should know by now that anything you post to social media is going to stick around forever. Sure enough, Kylie’s fans on Snapchat captured the cheeky behavior and shared it with the world.

Kylie kissed Kendall on snapchat what 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bm3ozfDPMq — Snow White (@nicolemn333) March 29, 2015

Ladies, we’re all for sisterly love and the candid photos, but if you’re after attention, there are other ways to go about it.