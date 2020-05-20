Kylie Jenner Had a Spot-On Impression of Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian in This ‘KUWTK’ Spoof

Her impression is spot-on. Kylie Jenner spoofed Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian’s KUWTK WiFi fight, and it was *chef’s kiss.* The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, took to Kylie’s TikTok on Tuesday, May 19, to share a video they made where they re-created Khloé and Kourtney’s fight about the lack of WiFi in Kourtney’s backyard on a past season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The TikTok was simply captioned “radiation,” which references one of Kourt’s most famous lines.

Here’s how the scene went: Kourtney and Khloé are in her backyard as KoKo complains about how she isn’t able to have any WiFi signal. “What the fuck is up with your WiFi? You have this big a– house and you can’t afford a wifi box out here?,” KoKo asks Kourtney as she scrolls on her phone on her sister’s $36.5 million estate’s tennis court. That’s when Kourtney responds with her iconic: “It’s not about affording, it’s about radiation!”

In the TikTok, Kylie played Khloé while Stassie played Kourtney, and we have to say that their lip-syncing was spot-on. The clip ends with Khloé telling Kourtney: “You’re gonna die anyway! You understand that right? Die with a good snapchat going through. What the fuck.” Of course, Kylie killed it with her impression of her older sister for the final line.

Fans know that this isn’t the first time Kylie and Stassi have spoofed a KUWTK scene. Since quarantine started, the friends have re-created several iconic moments from the E! reality series, including one scene where Kris Jenner tells Kendall Jenner she has “cute jeans” to which Kendall responds “you’re cute jeans.” Kris, not understanding the joke, thinks Kendall is saying “your cute jeans” and that the jeans she’s wearing are hers. You can imagine how awkward the situation is, and Kylie and Stassi do a great job at lip-syncing. Providing people with the entertainment they deserve!

