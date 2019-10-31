Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie Are Halloween Disney Princess Squad Goals

The youngest Jenner sister is officially killing the Halloween game, and this Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie princess halloween costume collaboration is just the latest example. Outfit after outfit, the 22-year-old makeup mogul has continued to stunt—whether we’re talking Playboy bunny or her latest dip in the sea as The Little Mermaid‘s flame-haired Ariel. While Halloween marks high time for us to get off Instagram and stop staring at everyone’s strange costumes, we can’t really help but stay glued to Kylie’s profile and wait for her next spooky (or sexy) style. Except this time, it looks like she’s not the only one getting in on the fun—some among her girl squad have also posted great photos of their princess-themed costumes to their pages, including Sofia Richie.

Whereas yesterday, October 30, Kylie stole the show as Princess Ariel in a seashell bra, long red wig, pearlescent fishnet sleeves, and a form-fitting, green sequined bottom (she captioned her post, “Ariel grew up,” after all,) Jenner’s bestie Sofia Richie was preparing to show the world her own take on a Disney princess. Today, October 31, Richie stunned us all when she posted a photo of her adorable take on Sleeping Beauty, accented with jewels and a golden tiara to boot.

Her take was definitely more subtle—no wig needed here with Sofia’s already blonde tresses! That said, the 21-year-old star, who has been spending a lot more time around the KarJenners since she started dating Scott Disick, still looked dazzling for the camera. In a follow up post, Sofia wrote, “Sleeping Beauty was woke last night,” and honestly, we’d have to say so. After snooping around the backdrop of her photos, it definitely became clear that she and Kylie were definitely at the same party together, along with other KarJenner squad regulars: Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, and Victoria Villarroel.

Anastasia “Stassie” went as a barely-clad Cinderella, and definitely gave Kylie a run for her money in the va-va-voom department. She captioned her photo of the costume on Instagram: meet me before midnight 👸🏼. Ok, Stassie, we see you! Palmer, on the other hand, went as The Beauty and the Beasts‘ Belle, whereas Villarroel dressed as Aladdin‘s Princess Jasmine.

All of them were seriously too gorgeous, but perhaps not as cute as baby girl Stormi, who we think takes the cake for cutest KarJenner squad halloween costume after dressing up as Kylie’s 2019 Met Gala look. It doesn’t get much better than that!