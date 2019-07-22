StyleCaster
Kylie Jenner Initially Refused To Be Friends With Sofia Richie For 1 Reason

Kylie Jenner Initially Refused To Be Friends With Sofia Richie For 1 Reason

Aramide Tinubu
These days, friendships amongst the KarJenners are a bit of a sore subject. Kylie Jenner’s friendship with Sofia Richie was based on Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to it. If you didn’t know, Sofia was friendly with the KarJenner family for years until she began dating Scott Disick–the father of Kourtney’s three children. Not only did the age difference between the 20-year old and the 36-year-old raise the alarm for the KarJenners–Kylie was also afraid of how Kourt would react.

Luckily there wasn’t any reason for any concern. Kourtney has become super close with Sofia— they’ve even vacationed together with Scott and the kiddos. This gave Kylie the OK to get super tight with Lionel Richie’s daughter. With Jordyn Woods out of her life–Kylie has been leaning on Sofia and forming quite a bond with her. The model and Kylie Cosmetics mogul were two peas and a pod during a recent vacation in Turks and Caicos.

An insider told US Weekly, “[They’ve] gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down. Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again.” Listen, it’s been a rough year for Kylie.

Since there are rumors that Scott and Sofia are looking to walk down the aisle in the future–it makes sense that Kylie and Sofia have rekindled their friendship. “Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” the source explained. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles, and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

It’s nice to see that everyone is getting along and there is no drama.

