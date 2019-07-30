Kylie Jenner & Sophia Richie Have An “Irreplaceable Bond”—So They’re BFFs Now

In the wake of the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Kylie Jenner was left without her best friend. Now, it seems the beauty mogul has found solace in a girl already super close to the fam! Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship after Jordyn Woods has blossomed. They’ve have become very good friends. Though Richie was just seen by the KarJenners as Scott Disick’s girlfriend, that has changed over the past several months. The 20-year-old model joined Jenner on a girls trip to Turks & Caicos just four months after the Woods-Thompson drama.

Even now, the girls have remained very close, but have been keeping their blossoming friendship on the DL. E! got some details on exactly how close the girls have become. In fact, according to one source, Jenner and Richie have an “irreplaceable bond.”

“Sofia really helped Kylie through the emotional roller coaster during the Jordyn situation,” a source told E!. “She was really there for her and took her side through everything. The situation with Jordyn made them closer.”

Richie is also apparently very good with children, and that includes Jenner’s one-year-old daughter, Stormi. Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her,” the source said. “Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better. They have now formed an irreplaceable bond.”

The two girls love hanging out and reportedly spend a lot of time together just one-on-one. “They love staying home and watching movies and cooking together while hanging with Stormi,” E!’s source said. And Richie is good for a night clubbing too, “Kylie knows whenever she wants a girls’ night out on the town, she can always count on Sofia for a good time.”