Here’s Why Kylie Jenner Is Limiting Her Social Media Use This Year

No, Kylie Jenner didn’t write that post that went live yesterday on her app about her relationship with Tyga—including some very racy commentary about sex toys and lingerie. Jenner was quick to tweet that the errant post wasn’t something she’d approved—and that she won’t be posting herself on her app anymore.

“Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore…,” Jenner said. “A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve,” she continued. “And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng [sic] out so we can all be satisfied.” Adding, “Love You,” Jenner disappeared into the night, probably to fire someone.

Of course, one intrepid fan got the whole thing on screenshot, and posted it to Twitter as well. Though much of the post is pretty PG—”Jenner,” or whomever wrote the post, advised breakfast in bed and date night—there is some language in there about sex toys and lingerie, and the whole thing is geared toward Jenner’s relationship with Tyga.

Her app team quickly got a clarification up, which is still live on the app. “This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app,” the team wrote. “This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval. We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake … We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”

We’re not quite sure how something so egregious could happen, but—then again, the internet is a strange place, and mercury is in retrograde, after all. We’re more curious what it’ll mean that Jenner won’t be posting to her app anymore—perhaps she’ll be following in the footsteps of older sis Kim Kardashian, who has had everyone from her hairstylist to her assistant to Rob Kardashian post on her app of late.