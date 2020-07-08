Kylie Jenner Slammed ‘Completely False’ Claims She Snubbed a Black-Owned Brand on Instagram

Her side of the story. Kylie Jenner slammed claims she snubbed a Black-owned brand on Instagram. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Twitter on Tuesday, July 7, to deny accusations that she refused to tag a Black-owned designer she wore in an Instagram photo and deleted comments that called her out for it.

It all started on Monday, July 6, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of her in a multicolored dress by Black-owned brand LoudBrand Studios on her Instagram. The picture featured the E! personality in sunglasses and a braided ponytail as she posed on square titles in the middle of a pool in the desert. “i love it here,” she captioned the photo.

After she posted the photo, Twitter user @zoeyy227 claimed that the reality star was “refusing” to tag LoudBrand Studios in her post and limited her comments so that fans wouldn’t continue to ask her to do so. “Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. 🤡 @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!” the Twitter user wrote.

A day later, Kylie clapped back at the accusation, claiming that accusations she refused to tag the designer were “completely false.”

“ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false. i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios,” she tweeted. The Kylie Skin CEO also tagged the brand in her Instagram post.

After the ordeal, LoudBrand studios posted a tweet thanking Kylie and someone named Jill for their support, which resulted in a flood of purchases for the brand. “Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie Red heart,” LoudBrand studios tweeted.

The brand continued, “Thank you all for the purchases the reposts and follows and amazing kind words your support is really unbelievable we are working quickly to get the orders out and answer any questions you may have love you all.”

In response, Kylie retweeted the brand’s thank-you tweet and wrote, “love you guys!!!!!!!!” which the brand responded with, “We love you too !!!”

Still, some users aren’t convinced that Kylie’s show of support was authentic, given the Kardashian-Jenner’s past racial controversies. The original Twitter user who accused her of snubbing LoudBrand Studios responded to Kylie’s tweet, claiming that the TV personality only addressed the claims because she was called out. “While I’m SO happy for them, you’re only responding because you got called out hun. People literally have seen their comments get deleted…..but I’m glad they get their credit now :)” the user wrote.

Another user, @stfumae, tweeted, “girl bye 😭 mfs had to drag you for you to say something when all you had to do was simply tag the brand as you do everything else on a ig post.”

However, some Twitter users went on to take Kylie’s side, noting that the brand doesn’t even seem upset by the situation. “The brand is not even making it a big deal,kylie posting the outfit alone is a big deal for the company!!!” Twitter user, @tessyluv, wrote.